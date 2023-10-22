In a significant breakthrough, the Criminal Security Sector of Kuwait, through its General Directorate of Criminal Investigation (Cybercrime Department), successfully decrypted the codes of one of the country’s most notorious electronic fraud experts, reported Al-Qabas Daily.

The individual, along with his accomplices, was engaged in forging mobile phone number contracts and orchestrating fraudulent schemes that targeted unsuspecting victims.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the accused and his partners employed a deceptive tactic of registering mobile phone number contracts under false names, allowing them to communicate with victims through the popular messaging application, WhatsApp. The group would pose as legitimate concert ticket sellers via fake commercial accounts, luring victims into clicking on bank links and subsequently siphoning off their funds.

Following extensive search and investigation operations, authorities discovered that the main perpetrator had been deceiving individuals into creating bank links on his behalf in exchange for a commission. Additionally, he exploited people with special needs, coercing them into participating in fraudulent activities and misusing the identities of other individuals to acquire these mobile phone lines.

Once the information was verified, legal authorization was granted for the operation, leading to an elaborate ambush that resulted in the arrest and subsequent search of the suspect.

The raid yielded over 75 telephone lines and 5 devices used for managing fictitious accounts. It was also revealed that the network in question was wanted in connection with 22 fraud cases utilizing similar criminal patterns.

The accused, along with his co-conspirators, have been handed over to the competent authorities for necessary legal actions. The seizure of the phones and devices further aids in strengthening the case against the network members, offering concrete evidence of their involvement in fraudulent activities.

As the legal process unravels, the public eagerly anticipates the accountability of those involved and the subsequent steps taken to ensure enhanced cybersecurity measures across the country.