The Criminal Security Sector of the Ministry of Interior has referred four citizens to the Public Prosecution Office for possessing and trafficking in drugs.

The daily added, all the arrests were made during the Eid holidays. The securitymen have seized from the suspects 150 grams of hashish and 200 Lyrica pills, 485 dinars believed to be proceeds from selling narcotic substances, reports Al-Anba daily.

In another case, two people were seized with 60 grams of shabu, 40 grams of hashish, 40 grams of chemicals, 20 psychotropic tablets and a sensitive scale.