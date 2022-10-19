The criminal security forces arrested a person who stole the worshipers’ vehicles while they were inside the mosque.

The Farwaniya Governorate Investigation Department (Abdullah Al-Mubarak Investigation Department) upon instruction from higher authorities put the mosques under surveillance and posted a video clip showing a man smashing the window of a car which led to the arrest of the suspect.

Confronting the accused with the results of the investigations, he confessed to committing many crimes in the same manner which included 23 car break-ins in Farwaniya Governorate alone.