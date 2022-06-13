The Hawalli Security Directorate men have arrested an Indian who ran away on foot after seeing a police patrol approach in his direction.

Police chased and arrested the man and discovered he was staying illegally in the country after expiry of the work permit and in the bag which he was carrying they found half a kilo of heroin and a quantity of shabu, reports a local Arabic daily.

A security source stated the suspect was seized in Salmiya. He has been handed over to the concerned authorities along with the drugs.