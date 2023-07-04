The General Department of Criminal Investigation, represented by the Public Morals Protection Department, arrested 15 people of various nationalities on charges of engaging in acts that are contrary to public morals through various accounts on a number of social media platforms. According to Al Rai Media, the Security Media Department stated that the arrests were made as part of its ongoing efforts to monitor and track all activities that violate the law and public morals. The suspects have been referred to the competent authorities to face legal charges.



