Poland grabs valuable three points by beating Saudi Arabia 2-0.

Robert Lewandowski starred with a goal and an assist as Poland defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0 in a Group C match at the Education City Stadium on Saturday.

The Poland captain set up his team’s opening goalm which was converted by Piotr Zielinski in the first-half, before scoring his first-ever World Cup goal late in the second-half t give his team all three points. With the win, Poland moved to the top of Group C, with Mexico set to square off against Argentina later in the day.


