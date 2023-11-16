The Polish Embassy celebrated the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Poland and Kuwait which coincided with its National Day, during which the Polish Embassy emphasized the enduring strength and depth of the bilateral ties between the two nations. Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs, Ambassador H.E Sadeq Maarafi, described these relations as “strong and robust” across various domains.

The Charge d’Affaires, H.E Anna Marta Jodłowiec Czechowska, highlighted the historical and multi-faceted nature of the relationship between Kuwait and Poland. She expressed satisfaction with the recent agreements signed between the two countries, foreseeing an enhancement of their already strong ties. Czechowska particularly took pride in facilitating a training program in Poland for Kuwaiti Coast Guard students.

Further bringing attention to the successful joint archaeological mission in Sabiyya and Failaka, which has been ongoing for nearly two decades. Last year, with the support of the National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters, an exhibition in Kuwait showcased Różewicz’s interactions in the region and his extensive studies on Arabian horses. The exhibition garnered significant attention, shedding light on the depth of the shared history between Poland and Kuwait.

Expressing solidarity, Czechowska conveyed sincere hopes for Ukraine, acknowledging their current struggle for sovereignty and anticipating their celebration of independence. She added that Poland remains committed to global peace initiatives, especially in Palestine. The country has allocated one million Polish zlotys to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Czechowska also highlighted an example of early interaction between the two nations with the journey of the Polish nobleman Walenty Jeleński Rzewuski to the Arabian Peninsula in the 19th century. His short visit evolved into a long stay, resulting in detailed memoirs and comprehensive studies of Arabian horses. His writings, she pointed out, create a unique bridge between Polish and Arabic cultures.

Additionally, she praised the support and assistance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the recent visit of the Polish Amber Association to Kuwait. The reception and positive response from the Kuwaiti people during the Amber Exhibition were seen as encouraging, reinforcing the belief that cultural exchanges serve as a wonderful link between the two countries.