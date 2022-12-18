The “Pokémon” company turned the Ash and Pikachu page, after an adventure journey that lasted 25 seasons, as it announced that it would launch in 2023 a “new animated series” with “never known” characters, including the duo Liko and Roy.

“Pokemon”, which is partly owned by the Japanese video game giant Nintendo, which manages the rights to the brand, starting from the TV series to the card collecting game, stated that “the new series will start showing in several countries in 2023,” reports a local Arabic daily quoting AFP.

“The new series will be released after the current season,” which centered for the twenty-fifth time on the adventures of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, said sources.

Special episodes will “form the final chapter in the adventures of Ash and Pikachu” and “give a glimpse into what the future holds” for the two iconic characters.

The company expects that “fans will happily watch the new series, which builds on all the features of the Pokémon cartoons dear to their hearts, namely action, adventure, friendship and Pokémon.”

Inspired by Japanese children’s passion for hunting and collecting insects, Pokemon first appeared in 1996 as a video game for the Game Boy. And from the game emerged one of the most popular cultural franchises around the world, along with “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter”.