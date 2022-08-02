The recently formed supervisory team headed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs, with the Assistant Undersecretary for Cooperatives Sector and representatives from the ministry and concerned government agencies as members to support the food security system in the country, will soon meet to look at the latest developments and conduct inspection tours of cooperative societies to verify they work in good faith concerning stocks and the extent of their commitment to the decisions and circulars issued by the ministry.

A local Arabic daily has learned from its sources that the ministries of Social Affairs and Commerce, along with the Union of Cooperative Societies, will submit their follow-up reports, separately, including the work and tasks they have carried out since the team’s work began, explaining that these three reports will contain adequate information about the availability of food and commodity stocks within the central markets and cooperative societies and their branches, especially the main ones.

The sources stated that the team will submit a detailed report to the Minister of Social Affairs, who in turn will submit it, after reviewing it, to the relevant committee in the Council of Ministers, which includes the proposals and recommendations to be achieved during the coming period to ensure the stability of the food security system in the country, indicating that the report also includes proposals to address urgently to remove the obstacles that were observed during the work of the team and related to the procedures of some government agencies, which, if they continue, would prevent the flow of goods, foodstuffs and consumer goods to the cooperative outlets.

The sources revealed that the most prominent issues on the team’s agenda, which it will address, is the issue of the availability of frozen chicken product in the cooperatives in abundance in a variety of sizes, due to the decision of the Ministry of Commerce to increase the quota of chicken supply for ration card holders which positively affected the supply of chicken.