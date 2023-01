Turkish media reported that an Anadolujet plane was struck by lightning while it was landing at Antalya Airport, but caused no problems or injuries to anyone.

And a video clip circulated by the media showed the moment the plane was struck by lightning during a rainstorm over the city of Antalya that has been witnessing bad weather since Friday evening, and the province has issued an alert with an orange signal due to thunderstorms, storms at sea and hurricane-force winds, reports Al-Rai daily.