A small plane in the United States made an emergency landing on a highway in Virginia. The Virginia State Police said the plane was private, and added that the pilot and a passenger were not harmed.

The initial investigations show the Cessna 172 single-engine aircraft had an engine failure and made a safe landing on Interstate 66 after declaring an emergency due to an engine failure in Winchester, Virginia, around 10:45 am local time Saturday, reports a local Arabic daily quoting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).