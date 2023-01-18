A plane carrying more than 100 passengers has landed safely at Sydney Airport after issuing a distress signal due to an expected engine failure.

The emergency services at the airport were put on alert after receiving a distress call from an Australian plane, as they rushed to Sydney Airport after the distress call from an Australian plane, reports Al-Rai daily.

Australian television reported a malfunction in the plane’s engine and according to Australian media and Flight Radar data, the plane that sent the distress call landed safely at Sydney Airport.



