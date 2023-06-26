A worker at an airport in Texas died after he was “swallowed” by the engine of a passenger plane that had just landed on the runway, according to US authorities.

The National Aviation Safety Agency, the federal agency responsible for investigating air traffic accidents, stated that the “engine swallowed” the worker, and that the plane “landed at San Antonio International Airport from Los Angeles (California) and was traveling on the runway to reach the landing gate, with only one engine running, reports Al-Rai daily quoting AFP.