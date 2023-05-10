It was a frightening journey for a group of students in Hawaii, who were traveling to a science, technology, engineering and mathematics conference on the US island of Oahu, when one of the plane’s engines stopped working. But a calm female teacher helped keep the students calm until they landed safely.

Teacher Kant Iolani Koha, who accompanied the students, said: “It was like an explosion, very loud. I looked to the left and saw the fan suddenly stop. It was an intimidating sight for the students on their way to Oahu for a STEM conference,” reports Al-Rai daily.

“I didn’t want to panic, I didn’t want to stress out the students, so I tried to be calm,” Koha added.