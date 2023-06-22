President of the Union of Cooperative Societies, Abdel Wahhab Al-Fares coinciding with the start of Kuwaitization of supervisory positions in cooperative societies, the Ministry of Social Affairs has given nod for a project to employ secondary school students (grades ten and eleven) during the summer, specifically in the months of July and August in cooperative societies.

Al-Faris stated that the project, which aims to invest the leisure time and give self-confidence, work experience and contact with the groups of society, will benefit about 10 thousand students and is limited to shareholders and their children and grandchildren living in their respective areas, reports Al-Jarida daily.

He explained that each student will receive between 100 and 200 dinars, according to the discretion of each coop, and will be paid after checking with the administrative controller, for four hours work provided that the ’employee’ adheres to the fingerprint attendance system.

He explained that in the event that the number of applicants is greater than the association’s capacity, a lottery will be held under the supervision of the administrative controller and in the presence of the members of the association’s board of directors.

He added the applicants will also be divided into two working groups — one in July and the second in August.