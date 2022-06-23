The Legal and Financial Committee of the Municipal Council, during a meeting which was chaired by member Fahd Al-Abduljader, recommended approving the ban on smoking in closed and semi-enclosed places.

Local Arabic daily quoting Municipal sources said smoking will be allowed only in designated places in accordance with the Environment and Family Law.

The committee decided to refer the issue to the executive body and the legal department for its opinion and provide the committee with the previously established mechanism.