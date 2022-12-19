The news of the international duo, Gerard Pique and Shakira returned again to the fore, after it was reported that the famous player had angered his current girlfriend because of the Colombian artist.

International media revealed that the Spanish football star and former Barcelona defender was reprimanded by his girlfriend Clara Xia, after she spotted him browsing the accounts of international star Shakira on social media, reports a local Arabic daily.

While this news sparked great reactions among the fans of the two international stars, some said that Pique is still thinking about Shakira, and is trying to find out her latest news, despite their separation, according to what was published by “The Sun”.

The news came after the former Barcelona star was photographed with his new girlfriend in Prague together.

Pique and Clara were seen leaving the Marriott Hotel in Prague earlier this week after a trip to the Czech capital, Prague, according to Al Arabiya.net.

It is noteworthy that the famous duo, Gerard Pique and Shakira, had earlier reached an agreement on the custody of their two children, who will move with their mother from Barcelona to Miami in the United States. The international star and her ex-husband, Pique, had officially announced, in early June, their separation after a 12-year relationship.