The Public Institution for Social Security has announced on its website the job vacancies for Risk Management Specialists for Kuwaitis.

The Authority said the applicant must hold a Bachelor’s degree, with no less than very good grade, in addition to having a job experience of not less than 3 years in the field of investment risk management, in companies or financial institutions, or should have worked for a period of no less than 5 years, in any of the investment fields, and must be familiar with various investment tools and investment risks.

The authority indicated experience in the field of investing in global markets will be an added advantage, with a good knowledge of the methodology of assessing, identifying and evaluating risk management, and preferably hold certificates such as CRM, CFA, FRM or COR.