The Public Institute for Social Security said it has discovered some cases of forgery in the files of some non-Kuwaiti beneficiaries of funds and immediately took the initiative on its own to inform the Public Prosecution of the incident and took the necessary measures to suspend all suspicious files.

In a statement published by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the PIFSS affirmed, “The strength of its system and the soundness of its performance in the face of what some newspapers and social media platforms have been saying about disbursing sums of 50 million Kuwaiti dinars (about 163 million US dollars) to deceased non-Kuwaiti persons,” reports Al-Rai daily.

The authority has denied the validity of what was mentioned in this news, which published inaccurate information and incorrect amounts, indicating that it had discovered cases of forgery in the files of some non-Kuwaiti beneficiaries.

The authority stated that it has submitted complaints and reports on its own in order to preserve public money, and that in April 2022, set a deadline for updating the data of all non-Kuwaiti pensioners and beneficiaries of shares.

The Authority stated that it had stopped disbursing pensions and shares due to those who did not update their data to protect the authority from any forgery process, adding that the update procedure would take place on an annual basis, in addition to coordinating with the government agencies concerned with updating the data of Kuwaiti pensioners and other beneficiaries.

The Authority affirmed its commitment to suspending any suspicious account until its data is updated, and that it is committed to referring any forgery process to the competent judicial authorities to take the necessary legal measures, stressing that it is proactive and interested in building automated systems and follow-up and audit systems based on the highest standards and the best international systems.

The sources pointed out that the authority is working with the Public Prosecution to investigate the matter, and that cooperation continues between the two sides in this regard, expressing appreciation and thanks to the Public Prosecution for its great role in the investigation and disclosure of facts.