A trade delegation from the Philippines Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), accompanied by Philippine Embassy staff, visited the LuLu Hypermarket in AlRai on 13 February. The visiting delegation, led by Charmaine Yalong and Bianca Skyimte, was met on arrival by top management officials of the hypermarket in Kuwait.

The trade delegation, which also included Nesreen A. Navarro Sabtain, trade assistant at the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Dubai, and Rudolph Jay D. Velasco, trade and industry development specialist at the Export Marketing Bureau of the DTI, arrived in Kuwait as part of their wider trip to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states to promote bilateral trade. The visit supports the broader initiative by the Philippines government to increase the global mindshare of the country’s brands, to expand the range of its export products, and to diversify export destinations.

1 of 3

During discussions, the two sides exchanged ideas on further boosting import of Philippine foods and other products to LuLu Hypermarket shelves. For their part, the hypermarket officials stressed on their specific import requirements, and added that LuLu Hypermarket currently stocks over 300 brands and more than 2,000 product ranges from the Philippines, besides having their own sourcing office in the Philippines.

During a familiarization tour of the hypermarket’s AlRai outlet, the trade delegation expressed their pleasure at seeing the wide range of food products from the Philippines on the shelves of the hypermarket.

Following the discussion, it was announced that LuLu Hypermarket would hold a mega promotion of Philippine products, with amazing offers and discounts on a wide range of Philippine brands. The promotion is slated to take place from 17 to 26 February at all outlets of LuLu Hypermarket in Kuwait.