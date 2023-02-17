While the Philippine government is seeking solutions to the crisis of sending workers to Kuwait, members of the Philippine Senate continue to escalate calls for a comprehensive ban on sending Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to the country. Representatives in a Senate session said that Filipino workers cannot wait for the Kuwaiti government to impose a stricter vetting process for employers (sponsors) in the wake of the murder of domestic worker Jullebee Ranara, Al Rai newspaper reported.

Senator Raffy Tulfo said during a senate hearing that the relevant recruitment agencies should establish and impose a stricter vetting process on employers in order to avoid mistreatment of Filipino labour. He added that there should also be prior guidance to sponsors before they are allowed to hire workers, emphasizing on the directive to teach them the importance of respecting Filipino culture and traditions.

On the other hand, Senator Jinggoy Estrada, Chairman of the Senate Labor Committee, stressed the need to find a mechanism to regularly check the safety of Filipino workers, noting that employers must be examined to ensure more reassurance for workers that they will not end up in the hands of exploitative individuals. He recommended to the Ministry of Migrant Labor to impose a comprehensive ban on sending Filipino workers to Kuwait.

Council Vice President Lauren Legarda said officials’ efforts to sign the treaty will be futile if it is not firm. Senator Cynthia Villar, an advocate for Filipino labor, said that there are other opportunities in the Philippines for Filipinos because the salary in Kuwait is low anyway.

Furthermore, Senator Christopher Go urged the Philippine government to conduct a comprehensive study of Filipino employment policies and procedures, as well as ensure that Filipino migrant workers are protected, while Senator Risa Hontiveros said that the government should protect all of its citizens who choose to work abroad.