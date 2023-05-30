In a step towards resolving the crisis of suspension of visas for Filipino workers, a decision that was taken recently by the government of Kuwait, the Philippine embassy’s accommodation shelter has been evacuated of all inmates a few hours ago, in cooperation and coordination between the Philippine embassy, Public Authority for Manpower and the Residence Affairs Investigation.

Informed sources told Al-Qabas that about 415 workers were in the shelter of the Philippine embassy, and they were all transferred center affiliated to the PAM, and will be taken to the deportation center in 3 batches of about 138 Filipinos each, who will be deported to their country in less than 48 hours.

The sources added that the deportation prison has been on high alert since this morning, in preparation for receiving the first batch of the Filipinos, carrying out all the procedures followed, including examining and photographing them, and ending all other legal procedures.