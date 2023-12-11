The Philippine Ambassador, H.E Jose Cabrera, has revealed that a delegation comprising of officials from the Philippine Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Migrant Workers Administration in Manila will be arriving in Kuwait tomorrow.

The purpose of their visit is to engage in discussions related to the labor file between the two nations. Ambassador Cabrera informed Al-Qabas, a local Kuwaiti newspaper, that a significant focus of the discussions will be the resumption of the recruitment of Filipino workers. It is hoped that these meetings will yield fruitful and satisfactory outcomes for both sides involved.