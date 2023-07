The Court of Cassation has sentenced an Egyptian pharmacist to five years in prison with labor and enforcement for selling psychotropic substances. The investigation into the pharmacist’s activities revealed that he had been selling Tramadol pills, a type of narcotics which is a psychotropic drug, in a pharmacy belonging to a private company, Al-Qabas reported.



Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait