With the aim of combating money laundering operations, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Mazen Al-Nahedh, has issued a new decision obliging private pharmacies and others subject to the drug control sector to limit the means of payment through “Knet” in case the value exceeds ten dinars.

The decision pointed out that the cash payment will be limited to amounts less than ten dinars, when making any sale, reports Al-Qabas daily.

In the event of a breach of the provisions of this decision, the supervisory authority may impose one or more of the measures and penalties stipulated in the relevant laws and decisions.