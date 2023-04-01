The decision to reduce the profit margin for the sale of medicines, pharmaceutical preparations and nutritional supplements traded in the private sector by 5 percent will come into effect as of Saturday, to a maximum of 40 percent instead of 45 percent.

In addition, informed sources said the Ministry of Finance has received a request from the Ministry of Health to approve 7.2 million dinars to train 1,200 personnel of the Kuwait Institute for Medical Specializations (KIMS) during fiscal 2023/2024, coinciding with the increase in the number of seats in various disciplines to meet the needs of hospitals and health centers of trained national cadres, reports Al-Rai daily.

The sources pointed out that “the Ministry of Health estimated the total cost of these perks after agreeing to increase the stipend for trainers in KIMS to range from 300 to 500 dinars per month, according to the trainer’s job title.”