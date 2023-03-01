The Kuwaiti photographer, Engineer Omar Al-Sayed Omar, documented from the mainland of Kuwait, the nest of the Pharaonic owl, the largest owl in the Middle East, and called for preserving the beautiful wildlife.

The creative photographer has been practicing photography for years, and is passionate about photographing wildlife, which he considers one of the most difficult types of photography, according to what he told the Al-Rai daily in a previous interview.

He published a video on his “Instagram” account showing the stages of an owl taking care of its chicks, passing through their hatching, and leading to taking care of them and feeding them until they were on their own. Omar wrote, “For years, I see a beautiful story of the Pharaonic owl, a male and a female, and the chicks in Kuwait and the stages of care and protection until they (grow up). Kuwait has beautiful wildlife if we preserve it.

Regarding the secret of calling it the “Pharaonic owl”, he explained that “when scientists looked at the antiquities of the pharaohs, they saw drawings of an owl that is considered from ancient times, which means that its ancestry existed before the pharaohs.”