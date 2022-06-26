The Kuwait Oil Company is expected to sign a contract worth 8.99 million dinars for technical advice in the field of oil and gas.

A local Arabic daily has learned Petrotel won the contract because its offer was the lowest of 8.9 million dinars. The sources said the Kuwait Oil Company had conducted 3 rounds of negotiation with 5 international companies in a limited exercise.

The Target Oil Services Company submitted an offer of 9.3 million dinars, after the company’s first offer was 12.7 million dinars, while Halliburton Company submitted an offer of 10.1 million dinars in the third a big difference from its first of 17.2 million dinars.

As for Robertson Company, it had submitted the offer of 9.8 million dinars, down from a financial offer of 22.1 million dinars, and BEICIP-FRANLAB 9.9 million dinars.