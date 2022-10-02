The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation will hold a ceremony to launch the 2040 strategy of the corporation and its subsidiaries after the strategy is amended in accordance with the changes required by the government.

The sources stated that the oil sector strategy 2040 is of paramount importance to all operations and activities of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiaries, and includes all areas of work, whether directly related to oil operations or those complementary.

In this context, “Petroleum” intends to float a tender to organize the ceremony and is scheduled to be published in todays issue of “Kuwait Al-Youm” magazine. The value of the initial insurance for the exercise is one thousand dinars, valid until duration of the validity period of the bid.

The KPC will hold an introductory meeting on October 17, to respond to inquiries.