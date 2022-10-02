The Public Authority for Persons with Disabilities is implementing its strategy and supporting plans to integrate and empower persons with disabilities.

In an effort to achieve the principle of community partnership with the private sector, the Authority, in cooperation with Kuwait Art Company, held a training workshop that will prepare persons with disabilities for the Maina Fan contest, an event which aims to promote recycling of waste through art-making. The final entries will be presented to the jury to proclaim the winners of the best recycled artworks.

The Authority has nominated several people with disabilities, employees and trainees in the Vocational Rehabilitation Department, and a number of employees of the management of Handicapped Care Centers.

Under the supervision of the Celebrations and Official Events Committee of the Authority, and in the presence of the Executive Director of Kuwait Art Company, Dr. Reham Al-Raghib, as well as several artists, the participants were trained to recycle 70 percent of water cans, together with 30 percent of other waste materials.