The Ministry of Interior has reported that the Directorate-General of Drugs Control has confiscated 19.5 kilograms of different types of substances, including chemicals, shabu, hashish, marijuana, and cocaine.

Additionally, 5200 psychotropic pills, unlicensed firearms, ammunition, and proceeds from illicit sales have been seized. This operation resulted in the arrest of 23 individuals of diverse nationalities across 17 cases, reports Al-Anba daily.

The Ministry added during interrogation all suspects have admitted that the seized drugs belonged to them and acknowledged their intention for trafficking and abusing drugs.

The suspects and the confiscated items have been referred to the judiciary for further legal proceedings.