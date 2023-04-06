Dr. Khaled Al-Saleh, Chairman of the Cancer Awareness National Campaign (CAN) said Kuwait occupies an advanced position at the level of the obese people around the world, due to the nature of its people’s diet and their appetite for fast food, and spoke of the dangerous rise in rates of obesity leading to an increase in chronic diseases.

He added that Kuwait records high rates of stomach stapling operations, compared to countries in the world, where about 5 thousand stomach stapling operations are performed per year, in a country with a population of about four million people. Al-Saleh pointed out that obesity is one of the most important factors that increase the risk of cancer, especially breast cancer and colorectal cancer, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Dr Al-Saleh indicated that recently there has been an increase in citizens and residents’ awareness of the dangers of obesity, adding that the holy month is an opportunity to enter the “Lower Your Weight in Ramadan” program, to ensure fighting obesity, gaining health, and avoiding chronic disease factors.