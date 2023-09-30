The Public Authority for the Affairs of People with Disabilities estimated its budget for the next fiscal 2024-2025 at 226 million dinars to continue providing various services to 59,000 people with disabilities, according to what came after a meeting of the Authority’s Planning Committee meeting, headed by the Authority’s acting director, Al-Humaidi Al-Mutairi.

In the presence of his deputies for the affairs of the educational services sectors, rehabilitation, medical, psychological, social, human and financial subjects, through which the financial estimates needed by each sector separately for the fiscal year 2024-2025 were discussed the authority revealed that each sector has provided its financial needs for the coming year, so that educational, rehabilitation, medical, psychological and social services can be provided and the financial allocations included in Law (8/2010), reports Al-Rai daily.

Given the increase in the number of people with disabilities and some additional financial grants that the Authority recently disbursed, including those approved by the Financial Allocations Committee, whose membership includes representatives of the Fatwa and Legislation Department and the Ministry of Finance the increased budget is 226 million dinars.

It is noteworthy to mention the authority recently agreed to increase the basic pension for people with disabilities by 50 dinars per month — people with disabilities who are under 21 years old and receive their allowances from the Authority, or adults 21 years old and above and receive a monthly pension from the Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS).