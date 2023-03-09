The lawyer for the widow of the late Brazilian legend Pele revealed that his widow will inherit 30 percent of his assets, according to the will left by the world champion.

Pele’s will included references to a woman who may be an unrecognized daughter, Lewis Kennell, lawyer for Pele’s widow, told AFP.

Al-Rai daily has learned that the will stipulates that Pele’s third and final wife, Marcia Sebele Aoki, will inherit his mansion in Guaruga, a coastal town south of São Paulo, where the couple lived.

Other assets owned by Pele, who died after a long battle with cancer in late December at the age of 82, include more real estate and a stake in his brand, Kennell said, adding that a full inventory has not yet been taken, so the total amount of the estate could not be determined.

The lawyer added that the will indicates the possibility of Pele having an unrecognized daughter who is entitled to part of the remaining 70 percent of the estate, which will be shared by the seven other children of the legendary former player.