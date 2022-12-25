Pele’s daughter published a picture of the Brazilian football legend who suffers from worsening cancer, in addition to kidney and heart problems from his hospital bed in Sao Paulo on Friday, embracing him, with the words ‘another night together’.

Celeste Nascimento wrote with the photo that she posted on Instagram: We are still here, in struggle and in faith ‘Another night together’.

On Wednesday, the Albert Einstein Hospital, where the three-time World Cup winner is being treated, announced that his colon cancer had exacerbated and that Pele needed more comprehensive care for kidney and heart failure.

Minutes earlier, Celeste and Flavia Arantes, another of Pele’s daughters, had announced on Instagram that their father would be spending Christmas in the hospital.

Last Sunday, Celeste posted a photo of Arantes massaging their father’s left foot while he watched the World Cup final in Qatar on TV.

After the match, Pele congratulated Lionel Messi on his victory in the World Cup after Argentina beat France on penalties.

Pele watched his compatriot Neymar equal his number by scoring the 77th goal in the Brazil shirt, after he opened the scoring in the 105 + 1 minute of the first extra period against Croatia in the quarter-finals, before losing on penalties.

Pele was taken to hospital in Sao Paulo on November 29 for what his medical team described as a reassessment of his chemotherapy treatment he had been receiving since he underwent surgery to remove a colon polyp in September 2021.