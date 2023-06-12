The Portuguese Business Council in Kuwait (PBCK) commemorated Portuguese National Day with a series of culturally rich and engaging events, including the first-ever performance of a Fado music concert in Kuwait and a strategic networking dinner. These events were made possible thanks to the invaluable support from their mains ponsors(National Library of Kuwait, IFA Travel and Tourism, Marriott Executive Apartments, Toronto Trading Co., HUB2ENERGY, AJL, Al Basel, AGM, and Blue Aviation.)

Antonio Campos, the President of PBCK, paid tribute to Portugal’s enduring history, including its unchanged borders since 1297, Luís de Camões, a pivotal figure in Portuguese literature, and the vibrant Portuguese communities worldwide. He acclaimed Portugal’s aptitude for intertwining tradition with innovation, mirroring Kuwait’s ongoing dynamism and future-oriented New Kuwait Vision.

“We are a modern and sophisticated nation that has successfully combined tradition with innovation,” said Campos. “In a rapidly evolving nation like Kuwait, we see enormous potential for cooperation and mutual development.”

A highlight of the celebrations was a concert featuring Fado, the traditional Portuguese music genre. It was held in Kuwait for the first time ever, providing attendees a captivating taste of Portuguese culture. The concert was performed by Sara Paixao, one of the most promising voices of her generation, and she was accompanied by two of the best guitarists in Portugal: Angelo Freire on the Portuguese guitar and Pedro Soares on the classical guitar. The three of them displayed their acclaimed quality and chemistry on stage. The concert showcased ‘saudade’, a unique Portuguese expression encapsulating a sense of longing or nostalgia. This music genre, recognized by UNESCO as World Intangible Cultural Heritage, was enthusiastically received by the audience at National Library of Kuwait’s auditorium.

The preceding day saw a networking dinner aimed at fostering collaboration between Portuguese and Kuwaiti industries. Emphasis was placed on sustainable practices, renewable energy, and the symbiotic potential between Portugal’s innovative energy strategies and Kuwait’s experience in the energy sector. Antonio Campos stressed, “Portugal is a hotbed of innovation and an attractive hub for international businesses. Our nation’s high educational standards and multilingual capabilities make us an appealing destination for global enterprises and startups.”

Portugal’s esteemed exports, including shoes, textiles, agrifood, tech innovations, and jewelry, were presented to more than 100 attendees during the event. The home sector, including modernly designed and high-quality furniture, also drew significant recognition. In the words of Antonio Campos, “Portugal is both fashion and fashionable.” Afterwards, attendees were treated to a gastronomic delight with the famous ‘nata’ pastry from Portugal.

Reflecting on the long-standing relationship between Portugal and Kuwait, dating back to the 16th century, Campos acknowledged the shared seafaring history as a stepping stone for further cooperation. The event was highly successful, serving as a valuable platform for enhancing economic and cultural ties between the two countries.