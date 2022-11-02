The Public Authority for Youth announced the opening of registration for the national pentathlon program in cooperation with the Kuwait Modern Pentathlon Club, which provides interested Kuwaiti youth of both sexes with the opportunity to learn and practice pentathlon.

The authority stated the program aims to discover and refine sports talents and build a professional team for the pentathlon sport, especially for men and another for women, calling on Kuwaiti youth from 12 to 35 of both sexes to register at the headquarters of the Kuwait Modern Pentathlon Club, reports a local Arabic daily quoting KUNA.

The authority pointed out that the national sports program for the pentathlon was launched at the beginning of this November, with the wide participation of the female component, and includes an integrated women’s structure of players, referees, supervisors and administrators, while the club will organize the first women’s championships in the pentathlon in Kuwait at the end of this month.

The authority indicated that the modern pentathlon or the pentathlon is a complex sport consisting of five games played by one player and performed in one day, including running, swimming, archery, fencing and show jumping.