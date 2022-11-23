In a generous humanitarian gesture, Minister of Defense, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Ali, has issued directives that all overdue salaries should be paid to all military bedoun personnel who hold expired security cards.

A source said, in an exclusive statement to a local Arabic daily, that this decision came in coordination with officials of the Central Apparatus for Remedying the Status of Illegal Residents and the Minister of Defense to review the conditions of the bedoun military personnel whose cards have expired and the renewal procedures have not yet been completed. Al-Ali stressed the need to pay their salaries in consideration of their living conditions.