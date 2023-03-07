On Sunday, US authorities arrested a man who tried to open the emergency exit door while on a flight from Los Angeles to Boston, before then trying to stab a flight attendant in the neck.

Francisco Severo Torres was charged, according to the Massachusetts District Attorney’s Office, with assaulting a flight crew member with a dangerous weapon and endangering the lives of passengers on a United Airlines flight.

The flight attendant, who was on the flight, noticed a change in the position of the arm for closing the emergency exit, and immediately informed the captain.

Another host noticed Torres moving the arm again, but the latter denied it, claiming that there were no cameras to prove the validity of that claim.

Court documents showed that the flight attendant then told the captain that she believed Torres posed a threat to the plane and that he should make an emergency landing as soon as possible.

After that, Torres moved from his seat towards two hostesses who were standing in the corridor, and attacked one of them, trying to stab her in the neck using a spoon.

Immediately, a group of passengers intervened and handcuffed Torres, who faces a life sentence, or 5 years in prison, with subsequent probation, and a fine of up to $250,000.