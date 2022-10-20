Kuwaiti Astronomers Issa Ramadan and Adel Al-Saadoun have warned against staring at the sun during the partial eclipse next Tuesday which will appear in Kuwait at 1.20 in the afternoon, will peak at two in the afternoon, and end at 3.44 in the afternoon.

Astronomer Adel Al-Saadoun told a local Arabic daily, This partial eclipse of the sun will start in Europe, passing through North Africa and the Arab countries, and heading east towards Kazakhstan, Pakistan and parts of India and ending in Uzbekistan, noting that the disk of the sun will disappear in Kuwait by 43 percent.

Al-Saadoun warned against staring at the sun’s disk explaining that it may lead to the destruction of the retina and cause total or partial blindness due to ultraviolet rays.

Dr. Issa Ramadan, an expert on weather and environmental forecasts, the astronomical phenomenon will begin at 1.20 in the afternoon, and the peak of the eclipse will be at 2:35 pm and end at 3:44 In this way, calling it partial and not complete.

However, he added, It is not recommended to look directly at the sun except through the use of special glasses to follow the eclipse, because looking directly at the sun may cause damage to the retina of the eyes, so caution must be taken against looking directly at the sun.