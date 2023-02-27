The Ministry of Interior, represented by the security media announced that The Arabian Gulf Street will be partially closed on Tuesday, February 28, on the occasion of the fireworks celebrations, from 5:30 pm until the end of the event. The event will take place at the intersection of Khalid Al-Marzouq with the Arabian Gulf Street to the intersection of the British Embassy.

The announcement added that few pickup points have been identified and that the public will be transported by buses from these pickup points below, to the celebration site.

East Market parking

Ministries complex parking

Dirt yard opposite Awqaf complex

Dirt yard opposite Sharq

Police station Institutes parking – Hawally

Hawally Park parking

Yacht club parking

Waterfront restaurant parking.