The Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport announced that, in cooperation with the General Traffic Department, it will partially close the Al-Ghazali Road, from 1 am to 5 am in both directions for 5 days, starting from Tuesday dawn of, Aug 30.

PART added has requested the motorists to follow road signs and take alternative routes during the closure times, reports a local Arabic daily.

On the other hand, the daily has learned that the Ministry of Public Works has obtained the approval of the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) to extend the closure date of the tender for the study and design of infrastructure improvement works for the Abdullah Al-Salem and Al-Nuzha areas for two weeks.