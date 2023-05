The Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport announced that, in cooperation with the General Traffic Department, it will partially close the Al-Ghazali Street for four hours every day for a period of five days, from one to five in the morning, for motorists coming from Shuwaikh Port and heading to Farwaniya starting from dawn of Saturday, May 27 until the dawn of Wednesday, May 31, reports Al-Anba daily.



