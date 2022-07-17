The Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport, for fiscal year 2022-2023, will present a project to establish, complete and maintain rainwater drainage systems for the residential areas of Sabah Al-Ahmad, South Sabah Al-Ahmad, Al-Khairan residential and Al-Wafra residential areas, and it is expected to be announced at the beginning of next December.

The project implementation period is estimated at 48 months, which is a public tender aimed at providing good level of services to citizens in new residential areas and providing them with safety during the rains through regular rainwater drainage and preventing the flooding of some areas by rainwater, both within the region or the surrounding areas.

The project also aims to maintain the quality of rainwater that is carried in independent networks for draining purpose only, and to protect the environment and stagnation of residential areas southeast of Kuwait and serve the current new development areas, which are the Sabah Al-Ahmad residential, south and east of Sabah Al-Ahmad and Al-Khairan.

The work includes the construction of a concrete sewer to drain rainwater from the collection tanks, which is to be established by the Public Authority for Housing Welfare to carry the water to the sea at the Nuwaiseeb exit point. The length of the sewer is expected to 73 km long in addition to 3 basins to collect rainwater in the Wafra and Sabah Al-Ahmad and South Sabah Al-Ahmad residential areas.