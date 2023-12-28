In a landmark decision, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled approved part-time work for workers in the private sector, provided that they have approval from their original employer. This ushers in a new era of employment flexibility starting January 2024.

Private sector employees can now engage in part-time work, after the issuance of a ‘part-time work permit’ from the General Authority for Manpower.

Part-time work is allowed upto a maximum of 4 hours, with the contracting sector excluded from this limit due to the increased labour market need.

Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR