In a landmark decision, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled approved part-time work for workers in the private sector, provided that they have approval from their original employer. This ushers in a new era of employment flexibility starting January 2024.

Private sector employees can now engage in part-time work, after the issuance of a ‘part-time work permit’ from the General Authority for Manpower.

Part-time work is allowed upto a maximum of 4 hours, with the contracting sector excluded from this limit due to the increased labour market need.