In a landmark decision that ushers in a new era of employment flexibility, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled approved part-time work for workers in the private sector (holding Article 18 work permit) starting from January 2024.

However, the worker will have to first obtain approval from their original employer and then a ‘part-time work permit’ from the Public authority of Manpower. The maximum work hours under the part-time work permit is limited to four hours a day, with the contracting sector excluded from this limit due to the increased need for workers in this sector.