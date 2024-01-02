Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, issued a decision permitting part-time jobs for third party employers, subject to the approval of the original employer. This development has garnered positive reactions among employees in private sector companies, as it provides a legitimate opportunity for part-time work, which was previously restricted and could lead to legal consequences if done without permission, reported Al-Rai Daily.

Economists have identified several economic benefits resulting from such decisions, which contribute to the organization of the labor market and fulfill the skilled labor requirements of various business sectors. Additionally, this decision aligns with the Kuwaiti government’s agenda to modify the demographic composition, combat residency trading, and eradicate marginal workers.

The concept of ensuring skilled and productive labor while gradually reducing the workforce surplus is further consolidated. Companies whose operations do not necessitate full-time staff will be able to reduce spending, and businesses that do not require daily presence can benefit from the possibility of remote work. The decision indirectly supports medium and small companies by enabling them to utilize expertise for specific hours without the need for additional departments or employment that may strain their resources.

Furthermore, this decision allows skilled expatriates to benefit from their experience and expertise in companies other than their primary employers. Consequently, the market and commercial capital cycle will derive greater benefit from their expertise. Implementing this decision is expected to have a positive impact on Kuwait, as it maximizes the utilization of expatriate labor, reduces the need to bring in new workforce, and provides citizens with more opportunities in the labor market to develop their skills and meet their aspirations.

Economic expert Ali Rashid Al-Badr commented that such decisions can promote stability in the local labor market, particularly in terms of contracting activities, by allowing part-time work after regular working hours or during specific time slots. The decision enables the utilization of available expertise, such as accountants, which will have a significant positive impact on the private sector.

However, Saleh Al-Sulami, the head of the Union of Investment Companies, expressed that allowing part-time jobs in the private sector is a partial measure. He emphasized the importance of focusing on quality labor that adds value to the workforce instead of solely relying on mass employment. Al-Sulami advised conducting thorough research and study from economic, financial, and administrative perspectives to evaluate the decision’s impact on the business sector.

Dr. Hussein Shaker Abu Al-Hassan, a faculty member at the College of Business Studies, stated that the decision to permit part-time jobs for private sector employees will support local investors, business owners, and workers in Kuwait. It will maintain stability in the business environment, enhance efficiency, and potentially lead to better cost control within institutions. Additionally, beneficiaries of this decision will be able to augment their income and improve their families’ financial situation, while gaining valuable competence and practical experiences to enhance their resumes.