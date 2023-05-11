The Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport to continue working on the projects in his care until a decision is taken to do get rid of the authority in line with the decision of the Council of Ministers which is expected to be sent to the National Assembly for review.

The sources said the the Civil Service Commission has appointed about 45 employees ti work for PART and about 600 personnel working for the authority are from the Ministry of Public Works’ Roads Sector department, reports Al-Jarida daily.

In case if a decision is taken to dismantle the authority these workers will be returned to their original positions after parliament gives nod to purge the authority.

The sources indicated that one of the most important projects that the authority was paying great attention to during the current stage was the railway project, the study, design and preparation of tender documents for the “first phase”, and May 21 was slated to hold the preliminary meeting for the project.

It is noteworthy that the authority supervises the maintenance of many highways that have been implemented during the past 9 years, and that maintenance work will be transferred to the Ministry of Public Works (Roads Sector) in the event a decision is taken to do away with the authority.