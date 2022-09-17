The Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport signed the contract No. 5 i/227 for the construction and maintenance of a number of roads and services in the Khaitan area around the administrative and commercial center and in the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area — the plots that have been allocated for public benefit associations.

The sources stated that the project was designed by Kuwaiti engineering in the Roads Design Department of the Roads Authority, noting that the implementation of the contract works will be supervised by a technical staff of Kuwaiti engineers affiliated with the authority, reports a local Arabic daily.

The project aims to facilitate the traffic movement of the administrative and commercial center in the Khaitan area, while providing a sufficient number of parking spaces to serve the visitors of the area and the service of the new Khaitan police station and the rest of the commercial complexes, through the duplication of the main roads surrounding the area to accommodate 4 lanes (two lanes for each direction) with the work of a central island separating the two directions instead of the current situation “1 lane for each direction” without a separator, as well as updating the internal roads of the region with the development of a new rainwater drainage network, due to the absence of an existing rainwater drainage network.

The project will include increasing the drainage capacity of the rainwater network by replacing the existing pipes with others, exploiting the existing dirt spaces and transforming them into regular car parks, which leads to an increase in capacity and improving the external view of the area, and the development of a street lighting network for internal roads with the development of the current network of surrounding roads, and the removal of the Badr Al-Mailim Mosque, which has been closed for years and to use the space for a car park.

The project also aims to develop a road network and car parks to serve the 62 plots of public benefit associations in the Jleeb region, as follows:

1 – Creating a network of roads and parking lots.

2 – Creating a rainwater drainage network and linking it to the external networks.

3 – Creating a sewage network to serve the plots and linking them to external networks.

4 – Creating a telephone network to service the vouchers and linking them to external networks.

5 – Creating a street lighting network for internal roads and car parks.

6 – Creating a network to feed the plots with fresh water.