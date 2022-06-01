The Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport said traffic diversion that was introduced months ago, on the Fifth Ring Road, the intersection of Damascus Street, opposite Al-Surra and Al-Rawda, Al-Salam and Al-Siddiq, will continue until May 2024, until the project contractor completes the implementation of the road intersection works

The sources said, “The diversion falls within the works of the South Surra Development Project – Phase Two,” saying the completion rate of the project’s works was 5.2 percent as of the end of last March, reports a local Arabic daily.

On the other hand, a recent report issued by the Ministry of Works indicated that the ministry had completed 61.8 percent of the works of the new Kuwait International Airport project T2, Phase One, until the end of last April.

The report indicated the project is being built on an area of 180,000 square meters, and can accommodate 25 million passengers annually, 51 aircraft air gates throughout the building, in addition to the use of environmentally friendly materials in the construction process.

The report added that the project works on solar cells, and includes two transit hotels linked to the main building, restrooms for first and business class, a reception hall for VIPs, a building for the central power station, and a building for a water tank, stressing the keenness of the Ministry of Works to speed up the implementation of the project, and to pay to accelerate the completion of the various sites and the works within the project, and to overcome the obstacles facing it, in order to complete all the works according to schedule.